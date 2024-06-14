Affimed’s (AFMD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AFMD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Affimed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.67.
Affimed Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affimed
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Affimed by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 163,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.
About Affimed
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.
