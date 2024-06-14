Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Lowered to GBX 250

Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 260 ($3.31) to GBX 250 ($3.18) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.27) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.57) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Barclays in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 245 ($3.12) target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 262 ($3.34).

Barclays Price Performance

Barclays Company Profile

BARC stock opened at GBX 202.91 ($2.58) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 204.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 173.33. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 128.12 ($1.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 224.30 ($2.86). The company has a market capitalization of £30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 789.04, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

