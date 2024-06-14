JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 185 ($2.36) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 165 ($2.10) to GBX 190 ($2.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

BBOX opened at GBX 155.12 ($1.98) on Thursday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 121.80 ($1.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 173 ($2.20). The stock has a market cap of £2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,877.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 155.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 157.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17,500.00%.

In related news, insider Alastair Hughes acquired 30,300 shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £50,601 ($64,435.25). Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

