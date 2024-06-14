Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,703 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,798 ($35.63) to GBX 2,703 ($34.42) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICG. Citigroup reiterated a top pick rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.11) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,036 ($38.66) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 20th.

ICG stock opened at GBX 2,210 ($28.14) on Thursday. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,949.74 ($24.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,448 ($31.17).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 53.20 ($0.68) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

