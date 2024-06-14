Christie Group (LON:CTG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Christie Group (LON:CTG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Christie Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Christie Group stock opened at GBX 124.75 ($1.59) on Thursday. Christie Group has a 52 week low of GBX 66 ($0.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 167 ($2.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.10 million, a P/E ratio of -816.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 92.65.

Christie Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Christie Group’s payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

About Christie Group

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

