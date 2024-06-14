Norcros (LON:NXR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.14) price objective on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.01) price objective on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Norcros alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Norcros

Norcros Stock Performance

Norcros Increases Dividend

Shares of NXR stock opened at GBX 205 ($2.61) on Thursday. Norcros has a 52 week low of GBX 134 ($1.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 236 ($3.01). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 200.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The company has a market cap of £183.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,287.50 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.40. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,250.00%.

Norcros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.