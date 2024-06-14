Broad Bay Capital Management LP Purchases 15,000 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 415,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Trex makes up approximately 4.0% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Trex were worth $34,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TREX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,613,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Trex by 516.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,600,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,545,000 after buying an additional 1,341,419 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 938,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,702,000 after buying an additional 670,665 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Trex by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,102,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,638,000 after buying an additional 660,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 97.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,239,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,404,000 after buying an additional 612,832 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREX stock opened at $86.40 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.59 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.92.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The business had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TREX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.47.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

