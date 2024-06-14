Broad Run Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 242,294 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 55,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 5,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $60.73 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.51.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSNC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

