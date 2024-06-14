Broad Run Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,078 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 2.4% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Broad Run Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $18,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.59.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield Asset Management

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.