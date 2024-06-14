Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Sold by Broad Run Investment Management LLC

Broad Run Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 977,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,126 shares during the period. Shenandoah Telecommunications comprises approximately 2.8% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $21,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a market cap of $882.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.52 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 77.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

SHEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Shenandoah Telecommunications

In related news, CEO Christopher E. French purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.59 per share, for a total transaction of $82,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 324,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,387,602.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Richard W. Mason, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,599.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. French purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.59 per share, with a total value of $82,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 324,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,387,602.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $498,185 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

Featured Stories

