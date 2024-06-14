Broad Run Investment Management LLC Has $28.83 Million Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,156 shares during the period. RH makes up approximately 3.9% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Broad Run Investment Management LLC owned 0.54% of RH worth $28,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RH. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RH by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in RH by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 87,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 57,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RH by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RH opened at $276.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $406.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.55.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.50 million. RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RH will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RH shares. Barclays upped their price target on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on RH from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

