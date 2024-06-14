Broad Run Investment Management LLC Trims Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,640 shares during the quarter. CDW accounts for 5.3% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $39,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

CDW Stock Down 0.5 %

CDW stock opened at $225.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $170.96 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.53.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. As a group, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.