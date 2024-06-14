Broad Run Investment Management LLC Sells 8,069 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,069 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 7.2% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Broad Run Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $53,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ORLY shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,123.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $995.78 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,024.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,027.07. The company has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

