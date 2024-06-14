CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) is Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Broad Run Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 718,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,199 shares during the period. CarMax comprises about 7.4% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $55,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1,081.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Performance

KMX stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.26. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.