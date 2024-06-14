Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV) Shares Bought by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Bancroft Fund were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCV. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 409.3% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 92,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 74,558 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,246 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 14,306 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bancroft Fund stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $18.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of Bancroft Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $30,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

