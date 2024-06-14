Bulldog Investors LLP Cuts Holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Bulldog Investors LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,910 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIGZ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 139,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,128,540.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,103,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,036,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 819,847 shares of company stock worth $6,539,117 in the last ninety days.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Increases Dividend

BIGZ stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0889 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Featured Stories

