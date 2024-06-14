Bulldog Investors LLP Purchases New Stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROHU)

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROHU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at $653,000.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Price Performance

Iron Horse Acquisitions stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35. Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $13.20.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Company Profile

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

