Bulldog Investors LLP Sells 59,617 Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Bulldog Investors LLP lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Free Report) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,617 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of AIF stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

