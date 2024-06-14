Bulldog Investors LLP Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Bulldog Investors LLP trimmed its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,937 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 791.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 35,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $598,882.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,043,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,300,642.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 427,748 shares of company stock worth $7,280,661 over the last ninety days.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.11%.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

