Bulldog Investors LLP Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Free Report) by 98.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,222 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in The New America High Income Fund were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HYB opened at $7.34 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16.

The New America High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About The New America High Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

