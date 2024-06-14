Bulldog Investors LLP Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Free Report) by 98.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,222 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in The New America High Income Fund were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000.
The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HYB opened at $7.34 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16.
The New America High Income Fund Announces Dividend
About The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The New America High Income Fund
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.