PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.28

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.28 and traded as low as $9.19. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 102,893 shares trading hands.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $973,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 87,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,301 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

