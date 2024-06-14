Bulldog Investors LLP Acquires 20,011 Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in SuRo Capital were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SuRo Capital by 4,479.8% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 656,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 641,911 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in SuRo Capital by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SuRo Capital by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SuRo Capital by 433.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 32,221 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in SuRo Capital by 18.7% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 39.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06.

SuRo Capital ( NASDAQ:SSSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative net margin of 316.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSSS. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SuRo Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

