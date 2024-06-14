Bulldog Investors LLP Grows Holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 84,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,360 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 987,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,828 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 50,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,158 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Performance

EDD opened at $4.74 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

