Bulldog Investors LLP Acquires 100,025 Shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD)

Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report) by 833.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,025 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 0.29% of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $15,270,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,452,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,128 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $6,773,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 828,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 521,175 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $4,689,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II alerts:

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NETD opened at $10.54 on Friday. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Profile

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.