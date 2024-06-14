Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,900 shares, a growth of 1,429.1% from the May 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Canoo Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOEVW opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Canoo has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.17.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

