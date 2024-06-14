Insider Selling: Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Senior Officer Sells 48,010 Shares of Stock

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total value of C$4,273,941.42.
Daniel Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 3rd, Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$1,962,660.00.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Down 2.7 %
BBD.B stock opened at C$86.54 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$39.87 and a twelve month high of C$94.24. The firm has a market cap of C$7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$73.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.43.
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
