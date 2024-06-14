Insider Selling: Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Senior Officer Sells 48,010 Shares of Stock

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total value of C$4,273,941.42.

Daniel Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

On Friday, May 3rd, Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$1,962,660.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Down 2.7 %

BBD.B stock opened at C$86.54 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$39.87 and a twelve month high of C$94.24. The firm has a market cap of C$7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$73.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBD.B shares. Desjardins raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$91.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$99.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Bombardier, Inc. Class B

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.