Bulldog Investors LLP Buys 49,931 Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,931 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund accounts for about 2.3% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 408,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 68,865 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 51,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25,486 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter.

NBXG stock opened at 12.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of 11.56. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of 9.31 and a 52 week high of 12.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

