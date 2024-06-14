Bulldog Investors LLP Purchases 136,685 Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Free Report) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,685 shares during the quarter. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 3.90% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KSM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 61.3% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 148,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 56,437 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,195,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 437,593 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 53.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KSM opened at $9.78 on Friday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

