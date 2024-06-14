Bulldog Investors LLP Invests $2.68 Million in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 123,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

GDV opened at $22.68 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $23.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

