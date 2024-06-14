Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Shares Bought by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 145.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567,422 shares during the period. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund comprises about 1.7% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 1.99% of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 8,286.9% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 838,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 828,685 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 1,380.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 31,470 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 1,432.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 611,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 571,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 1,194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 338,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 312,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

In related news, CFO William Patrick Bradley III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $27,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,465.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Shares of ZTR opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $6.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.