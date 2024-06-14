Bulldog Investors LLP Buys Shares of 282,938 Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETA)

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 282,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 3.16% of Quetta Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quetta Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,462,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quetta Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,292,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quetta Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,389,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quetta Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quetta Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Quetta Acquisition Price Performance

Quetta Acquisition stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. Quetta Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26.

About Quetta Acquisition

Quetta Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on financial technology sector in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

