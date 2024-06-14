Bulldog Investors LLP Purchases New Shares in Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 393,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,000. Global Lights Acquisition accounts for 1.3% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Lights Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of GLAC opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25. Global Lights Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $10.32.

Global Lights Acquisition Profile

Global Lights Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

