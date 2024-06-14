Bulldog Investors LLP Buys 152,411 Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT)

Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 426,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,411 shares during the period. Ares Acquisition Co. II accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. II were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 306,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 111.0% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,710,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after buying an additional 900,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AACT opened at $10.66 on Friday. Ares Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53.

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

