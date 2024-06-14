Bulldog Investors LLP Sells 65,732 Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

Bulldog Investors LLP reduced its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,732 shares during the quarter. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 4.52% of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $3.41.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0135 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

