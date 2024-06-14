Bulldog Investors LLP Acquires 18,914 Shares of TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC)

Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,914 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in TMT Acquisition were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TMT Acquisition by 1.1% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 796,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in TMT Acquisition by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 60,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TMT Acquisition in the third quarter worth $209,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TMT Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TMT Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $530,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TMT Acquisition alerts:

TMT Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMTC opened at $10.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. TMT Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

TMT Acquisition Profile

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TMT Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMT Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.