Bulldog Investors LLP Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV)

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 138,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 1.74% of Feutune Light Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Feutune Light Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in Feutune Light Acquisition by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 196,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Feutune Light Acquisition by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Feutune Light Acquisition by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 348,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 405,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 142,336 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Feutune Light Acquisition Stock Performance

FLFV opened at $10.24 on Friday. Feutune Light Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89.

About Feutune Light Acquisition

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

