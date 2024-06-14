Ocm Growth Holdings Llc Sells 400,000 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Stock

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00.

Brookfield Price Performance

NYSE BN opened at $41.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.23 and a beta of 1.51. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $45.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,800,000. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,868,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $614,104,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $4,473,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

