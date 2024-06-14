Bulldog Investors LLP Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB)

Bulldog Investors LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,237 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 252.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 749,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 536,893 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 0.9% during the third quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 726,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC boosted its holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 552,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 200.0% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 3,967.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 374,027 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors.

