Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Acquired by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 174.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,873 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 13,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 141,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 44,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $14.39 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41.

Royce Value Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

In other news, President Christopher D. Clark bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $48,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 31,489 shares in the company, valued at $464,777.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Francis D. Gannon purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher D. Clark purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $48,708.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 31,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,777.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Further Reading

