Bulldog Investors LLP Buys 18,140 Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,140 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $35.43.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Announces Dividend

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

