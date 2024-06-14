Bulldog Investors LLP Grows Position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX)

Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Free Report) by 290.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 567,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,021 shares during the period. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II accounts for about 1.9% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPXX opened at $10.56 on Friday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

