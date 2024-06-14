Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL) Stake Raised by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Free Report) by 296.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,448 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 3.50% of Four Leaf Acquisition worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FORL. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Four Leaf Acquisition by 242.6% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Four Leaf Acquisition by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 35,693 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Four Leaf Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ FORL opened at $10.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. Four Leaf Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $11.46.

Four Leaf Acquisition Profile

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

