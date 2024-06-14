Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET) Position Boosted by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the quarter. Central Securities makes up 3.1% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Central Securities by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Securities by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in Central Securities by 132.6% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 23,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Central Securities by 24.2% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Stock Down 1.0 %

Central Securities stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. Central Securities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.67.

Central Securities Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

In other Central Securities news, VP Andrew J. O’neill bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.13 per share, for a total transaction of $32,104.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 83,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,433.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,300 shares of company stock valued at $52,421 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

