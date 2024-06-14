Bulldog Investors LLP Has $11.86 Million Stock Holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,156 shares during the quarter. Screaming Eagle Acquisition makes up about 3.9% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 1.20% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition worth $11,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCRM. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 95.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,399,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC grew its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 1,703,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 975,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,870,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Screaming Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Screaming Eagle Acquisition news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $13,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,325,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,283,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Screaming Eagle Acquisition news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $13,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,283,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Flow State Investments, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $5,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,591,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,127,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Trading Down 8.6 %

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Profile

NASDAQ SCRM opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $12.84.

(Free Report)

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.