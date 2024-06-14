2,801 Shares in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Bought by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,135,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,479,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,786,000. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 283,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 97,905 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

DFCF opened at $41.96 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $42.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.75.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

