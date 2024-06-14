C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $125,000 in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 187 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DECK opened at $1,030.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $913.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $836.18. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $484.02 and a 52 week high of $1,106.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,020.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,011.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.44.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total value of $164,923.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total value of $164,923.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,101 shares of company stock worth $28,858,562 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

