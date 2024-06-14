C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases 708 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,682,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 1,367.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 362,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,128,000 after buying an additional 337,836 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Globe Life by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,032,000 after acquiring an additional 304,942 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Globe Life by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 466,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,766,000 after acquiring an additional 273,515 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $30,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL stock opened at $79.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.57.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.43 per share, with a total value of $42,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,494.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Hensley purchased 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.17 per share, with a total value of $205,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,019.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $536,860. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

