Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Declines By 94.4%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the May 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of WYNMY opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. Wynn Macau has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $10.79.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.0817 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Wynn Macau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.05%.
Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.
