Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Down 82.5% in May

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Xcelerate Price Performance
Shares of Xcelerate stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. Xcelerate has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.14.
About Xcelerate
