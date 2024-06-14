Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 64,154.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,994 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,969,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,858,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,990 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,257,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,741,000 after purchasing an additional 774,157 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,439,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

DFSV stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $30.27.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

